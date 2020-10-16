Seven Joe Biden/Kamala Harris signs were reported stolen Wednesday from seven yards on the east side of Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said.
The signs were reportedly taken from Moser Street, East First Street, Henry Court, South Howard Street and East F Street. There are no suspects.
Lanier said political signs are always stolen, moved or vandalized, especially during hotly contested elections like this one. He said more signs get stolen the closer it gets to Election Day.
Without researching, Lanier said roughly the same amount of political signs have been stolen this year than in the past.
While Biden/Harris signs were targets Wednesday, Lanier said just as many Donald Trump signs and banners have been stolen this year. He said Trump flags have been stolen from the back of trucks. Local candidate signs from both political parties have also been stolen, he said.