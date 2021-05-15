Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Friday, including four in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,149.
New cases in Latah County include a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.
According to the health district website, 3,014 people in the county have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported three new cases on Friday, which brings its total to 4,296. As of Friday, 110 people in Whitman County have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — up from 109 reported Thursday.
Deaths caused by the disease in Latah and Whitman counties remained unchanged at 10 and 48 respectively.