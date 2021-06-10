Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday on the Palouse.
Four cases were reported in Whitman County, bringing the county’s total case count to 4,363 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 50 deaths related to COVID-19, with the most recent death reported Tuesday.
No new hospitalizations were reported. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 123.
In Latah County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported. Two of the patients are in their 70s, and one is in their 30s.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,034 confirmed cases, 165 probable cases and 11 deaths in Latah County.
COVID-19 activity in Latah County remains at “minimal risk,” according to Idaho Public Health.