Whitman County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing its total to 4,370.
The county also reported total hospitalizations related to the disease rose by one to 124. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 50.
Also on Friday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region, one of which was reported in Latah County. That pushed the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,201.
According to the health district’s website, 3,141 people in Latah County have recovered from the disease and 11 have died since the pandemic began.