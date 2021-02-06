Seven new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Palouse.
Four new positive test results were reported in Whitman County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,217.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations. The newest patients include two people younger than 20 and two between ages 20-39.
Three new cases were reported in Latah County. The newest patients include one person between ages 18-29, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.
There have been 2,419 confirmed cases and 129 probable cases in Latah County.
Gritman Medical Center on Friday reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization since last week. The hospital also administered 982 COVID-19 tests since last week and 51 came back positive, which is a positivity rate of 5.19 percent. Last week’s positivity rate was 4.48 percent.
Starting Monday, Idaho’s vaccination program opened to residents 65 years old and older.People in that age group can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release. Those in that age group can also preregister to be kept informed about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gritman. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
People can also schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic near them at www.idahoprepmod.com.
Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine web page at pullmanregional.org/covid-vaccine has links to local information and scheduling information for hospital clinics. Hospital staff are responding to all voicemails and emails requesting appointments with a response time goal within the day.