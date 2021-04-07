Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Tuesday, seven of which were found in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 2,936.
New cases included two people younger than 18 years old, three women between 18 and 29, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.
On the Washington side of the border, Whitman County Public Health did not release new COVID-19 case data Tuesday.
As of Monday, the agency reported 3,964 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 46 deaths and 97 hospitalizations. Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said daily case counts have receded since Friday when 34 new cases were reported. COVID-19 transmission outside of Pullman has been low, he said.
Skidmore said Monday that one of the county’s main priorities is to get as many Washington State University students vaccinated as possible before they leave for summer break.
Washington will allow anyone age 16 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting April 15. Skidmore said he is hoping there are enough vaccine allocations to meet demand and to ensure students get their shots before the spring semester ends.
“I think this is going to help stop the spread into other areas of our state and other states, but it also will protect our community for when they return back in the fall,” he told the Whitman County Commissioners on Monday.