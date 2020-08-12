Idaho Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Tuesday.
The five new cases include one man and two women in their 20s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. This brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 102 with eight probable cases.
The county had a total of 82 confirmed infections this time last week.
Whitman County reported two new positive cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 124. One is a woman between the ages of 60 and 79 and the other is a male younger than 20 years old. Both are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release.
Of the county’s 124 patients who tested positive, two have been hospitalized and 100 have been cleared to discontinue isolation.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either Latah or Whitman counties.