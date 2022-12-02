SEATTLE — Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

State health officials on Thursday reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks, KING 5 reported.

Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks. Officials said 7.5% of physician visits between Nov. 13-19 were for flu-like illnesses, up from a 1.8% baseline.

