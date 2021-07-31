Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 46 new cases in its five-county region Friday, including five in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,268.
New cases included two people younger than 18 years old, a woman between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s.
The health agency reported 3,200 people in Latah County have recovered from the virus and 12 have died since the pandemic began.
Nez Perce County reported 34 new cases.
Three new cases were reported Friday in Whitman County, which brings its total to 4,470.
Deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 52 and 133 respectively.