Several area businesses recognized by Idaho’s Best

Elaine Williams.

Erb’s Ace Hardware, the Locker Room and IMUA Hawaiian Style Restaurant are among the north central Idaho businesses that won the Panhandle region in a contest that identifies some of the finest ventures in the state.

Idaho’s Best honors are based on votes, Google reviews and Better Business Bureau grades, according to Idaho’s Best website.

The results appear in Idaho’s Best Magazine, an annual publication distributed in businesses and affluent neighborhoods in the state, according to Idaho’s Best website.

