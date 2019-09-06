Returning students and Moscow community members may have noticed what appears to be a spike in construction on the University of Idaho campus, though much of the work is centered on three projects.
Among the most visible of these, the Bruce Pitman Center and former student union building, located on the northeast corner of campus, is receiving a face-lift to its exterior. UI officials said work on the state-funded project is expected to continue through the winter, with a conclusion scheduled in April.
“The exterior of it is going to be this really cool, terra cotta-colored (material),” UI Communications Director Jodi Walker said. “It’s an exterior surface that they’re adding on the outside of it and it will be the color of brick, so it blends in with other buildings on campus — it’s really beautiful.”
The scaffolding wrapped around the Pitman Center does impede pedestrian traffic to a degree, UI Parking and Transportation Services spokesman Robert Mitchell said, but it has not affected vehicular traffic on nearby streets, though other projects on campus have caused substantial closures.
Mitchell said work related to construction on the coming Idaho Central Credit Union Arena will limit access to a large parking lot on the west side of the Kibbie Dome to a single entrance and egress via Stadium Drive — the western entrance to the lot will be closed. In that same space, the eastern portion of a lot traditionally reserved for RV parking will be used as a construction staging area for the arena.
Mitchell said a map of suggested campus routes for those attending football games can be found online.
Nearly the entire section of Idaho Avenue just south of the Menard Law Building has been eliminated, excluding a small piece of roadway connecting Rayburn Street to a visitor lot along the eastern face of the dome. The ground was broken for the arena in early June, and it is expected to be completed in time for 2021’s fall semester.
Another closure is centered on the intersection of Line and Sixth streets — two major thoroughfares through campus — to facilitate repairs to subterranean steam tunnels. That project will be ongoing until at least November.
Mitchell said the closure at Line and Sixth has prompted SMART Transit — a local, fare-free bus service — to schedule a route through the heart of campus, with stops at numerous school facilities, including the newly renamed Idaho Student Union Building — formerly the Idaho Commons.
While the service can take riders all over town, Mitchell said he expects the new route will be a boon to students living on the edges of campus, especially as fall and winter weather sets in.
“If they’ve got a huge project and they’re trying to get up to the Teaching and Learning Center or something, now they can literally hop on a free bus and get a ride up,” Mitchell said. “We’d love to see students taking advantage (of SMART Transit). I mean, if there’s one thing that students like, it’s free.”
Schedules and stops for SMART Transit routes, as well as an updated list of construction projects and street closures, can be found on the UI Parking and Transportation services website.
