Several vehicle prowls were reported over the weekend on Indian Hills Drive and Arrow Street, which connects to Indian Hills Drive in southeast Moscow.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said a resident’s video surveillance on the 100 block of Arrow Street reportedly showed someone prowling through the area and that several cars appeared to have been rummaged through. A man reported Saturday his vehicle on Arrow Street was rummaged through but he did not find anything missing.
A purse was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the early morning hours Saturday on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive and it was found in another vehicle, Krasselt said.
He said police received a report of two unlocked vehicles that were rummaged through Sunday afternoon on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Krasselt said he believes the Indian Hills Drive and Arrow Street prowls are related and police are reviewing the resident’s security camera footage.