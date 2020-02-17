Licett Figueroa Garbe, a census partnership specialist for eastern Washington, will present at the Whitman County 2020 Census Kickoff Event noon-2 p.m. Thursday at The Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Garbe’s presentation will feature the new online option for Census participation and review how information is protected by federal law. She will discuss the affects of the census, including money allocation to local health clinics, schools, roads, affordable housing, food assistance and other critical services and programs, as well how the census determines how seats in Congress are distributed.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation along with a stratefy update specific to the Southeastern Washington Economic Development Association — SEWEDA.
The program is open to the public.
A Subway lunch will be offered by RSVP only. RSVP before 5 p.m. Tuesday to whitman@seweda.org.
For information, contact Sarah McKnight (509) 288-1317.