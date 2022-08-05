Windows from floor to ceiling flood the space with natural light, so much so that lemon trees could grow in the new space. Candace Baltz should know — she grew them when she lived in the apartments above years ago, before recently returning to Pullman.

Terracotta, a pottery studio, will open soon in Pullman and will give adults a space to play and create. Baltz, owner of Terracotta, is excited to see people converging and communicating while making pottery in the studio.

Baltz is a third-time resident in Pullman, and she said the town is a “Goldilocks zone” for her and her family. She and her husband met at Washington State University in the late 1990s. He was the editor-in-chief at WSU’s student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, and Baltz yearned for the job. She took on the role later in her college career.

Recommended for you