Children march in support of making our world better during “Shape The Future: A Kids Intro To Activism” on Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library. The event way led by Moscow author Annette Bay Pimentel, who also read the children books about activists. Pimentel’s children’s book “All The Way To The Top: How One Girl’s Fight For Americans With Disabilities Changed Everything” will be released next week.
