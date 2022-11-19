Sharing some library books for which I am most thankful

As a lover of books, I have a very long list of favorites. I still have books from when I was 3 or 4 years old I love sharing with preschoolers today. Stories like Walt Disney’s “The Penguin that Hated the Cold” by Barbara Brenner and “Ms. Suzy” by Miriam Young, teach lessons of gratitude, faithfulness and perseverance.

During my annual summer getaway to the ocean, I take along “Gifts from the Sea” by Anne Morrow Lindbergh. It is a collection of essays she wrote during her summer seaside escapes and it never fails to relax and center me while challenging me to evaluate thoughts and motivations that affect my life.

“Bird by Bird” by Anne Lamott challenged me in another way. As an author’s perspective on writing, it helped me transition from journaling and school assignments to writing for readers. It was the first book to teach me about plot and character development and her honesty about her writing process and struggles are still an encouragement to me.

Tags

Recommended for you