On Wednesday, high school students preparing to make the leap to college got a preview of what to expect when they make that life-changing transition.

Palouse Pathways invited college students and local high school students to come together at Moscow’s 1912 Center to discuss what the college experience is like. Palouse Pathways is a nonprofit that started in 2013 in Moscow with the goal of preparing students on the Palouse and in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for transition from high school to postsecondary education.

On Wednesday, a group of college students answered questions from local high schoolers about topics like campus life, applications, majors and financial aid.

