Jordana Dahmen used to play with Barbies, but when the Fourth of July came, she strapped them to fireworks and blew up the dolls.
It was through self-run experiments and an intense sense of wonder that the now-24-year-old Uniontown native found her calling in the fields of STEM, otherwise known as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“All little kids are born with the curiosity and creativity geared toward STEM,” Dahmen said.
But what some lack are the resources, know-how and role models that help develop a passion for the fields that lead to high-paying careers.
Dahmen, who is a research regulatory coordinator in Boise, now has two platforms to try to change that.
She was recently named one of the nation’s 125 American Association for the Advancement of Science If/Then Ambassadors. The initiative aims to further women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through the empowerment of current innovators and by inspiring the next generation.
Dahmen will also compete at the Miss Idaho USA pageant in late October in Boise. She’s competed once before in Washington state, where she was named a semifinalist and received the title of “most photogenic.”
She hopes to “shatter STEM stereotypes” and embolden young girls to get interested in the fields.
Dahmen graduated from Washington State University in 2017, where she received her first taste of research-related work.
She was the research coordinator for the exercise physiology and performance laboratory, an undergraduate peer mentor, a research assistant for the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the founder and president of the Undergraduate Research Club.
Now, she’s a research regulatory coordinator for oncology pharmaceutical trials with the Mountain States Tumor Institute, under the umbrella of St. Luke’s Health System in Boise. She ensures all local, state and federal regulations are followed for cancer drug studies, works with the clinical teams and serves as a liaison between the drug sponsors and the teams.
It’s an exciting job that is filled with everyday challenges and new situations, Dahmen said.
Growing up, Dahmen said she didn’t have many STEM role models she identified with, but luckily, her older sister, Jessamyn, was someone she could look up to.
While attending the Colton School District, she used to watch her older sister compete in the Science Olympiad competitions, before joining the team herself.
“I was 9 years old going to competitions watching her and other kids compete,” Dahmen said. “I was always asking my mom, ‘When is it going to be my turn?’”
She now hopes to “be the older sister to help encourage others,” she said.
Dahmen, who loves to wear “pencil skirts and fun heels,” wants to share the message that not all scientists look the same. She also hopes to help the fields become more evenly represented by women.
“Plenty of women are in STEM, but where we are not seeing that representation is in the media and on TV shows,” Dahmen said. “That’s still very disproportionately portrayed by men, even down to keynote speakers at research conferences.”
She encourages others to ask for help if they don’t know how to pursue their passions.
“My advice is just ask because the worst anyone can tell you is no,” Dahmen said.
Dahmen said her recent opportunities, and her new career, would not be possible without the support of her parents, Pat and Sue, and the encouragement of her hometown.
“I want to thank my community because I wouldn’t be where I am today without everyone from the Uniontown, Colton, Palouse and surrounding areas,” Dahmen said. “They all helped me each step of the way and were that big support system that always believed in me.”
