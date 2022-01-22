She reads her life in two sentences, stamped on a T-shirt

I was sitting in my reading chair with Benjamin BadKitten recently and realized that the slogan on my favorite T-shirt had become a snapshot of my life. “She believed she could, but her cat was asleep on her lap, so she didn’t.” Two weeks ago, I wrote about BBK’s increasing frailty. Since then, readers I’ve never met and friends from as far back as 50 years ago have responded with emails and comments on Facebook, wishing him well. Many also shared bittersweet stories of their own beloved animals’ passage toward peace. I’m thankful to report to this community of kindred spirits that BBK has been holding steady.
It’s humbling to realize that an abridged version of my life can fit on a few lines of type, stamped on a T-shirt. Another slogan I relate to is “One does not stop buying books because there is no more shelf space.” This is so obvious to bookworms that it’s worth only a simple “duh.” A similar message applies to impetuous gardeners like me. “Life is short. Buy the plants.” Years ago, I owned a red Chrysler LeBaron convertible, which I used as a fancy pickup truck during gardening season. I’d fold down the white ragtop, drive to my favorite nursery, and buy all the plants I could load into my little car. On the way home, drivers in the next lane would smile at the flower parade of blue delphiniums, yellow verbascum, blushing Peace roses and purple foxglove, all waving from the backseat.
I also own a few T-shirts with political themes, but the only one I wear in public says, “I voted.” When I overhear people with loud voices, talking about politics and flailing their arms, I feel uneasy and edge away. Battles have started from loose words and flailing arms, or from a catchphrase stamped on a shirt. “Make art, not war” figuratively guides how I use words as a writer. I should wear the T-shirt that says, “Hold on. Let me overthink this,” every day, because its two crisp sentences capture the essence of moi. I’ll make a decision about a minor issue and then ask myself (or my patient husband,) “But what if … ?” Then I’ll answer myself, hesitate and add, “OK, but what about … ?” If there’s a way to second-guess or imagine the worst possible outcome, I’ll go there. Then I’ll loop back around to where I started and hear the bell clang inside my head for round two.
Traveling a melancholy path with Benjamin BadKitten has helped to calm my self-doubt. I’ve learned to trust my judgment and have made informed and compassionate decisions with his veterinarian about Ben’s care. In recent weeks, BBK has had no invasive tests or toxic medicines, only a prescribed supplement to encourage him to eat. I offer help when he needs a gentle boost onto our chair, but I stand back when he insists on scaling the cat tower. I’ve loved him unconditionally for 15 years, even after he committed a delinquent act in my garden shoe. There’s nothing I would change, unless a magic wand could make him well again. I don’t know how much more time we’ll have together. I know only that for this day, BBK is safe, snug, and purring on my lap — and I’m wearing my favorite T-shirt.
Craft Rozen wishes she could give a paw-printed T-shirt to every reader who has offered comfort to an animal. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com