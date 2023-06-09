Not many people get to grow up in the same area their parents were raised in, but for Meg Limburg, the opportunity meant a greater appreciation for the Palouse and its tight-knit community.

Seniors at Pullman High School will graduate this weekend, and many will walk at its ceremony at the Beasley Coliseum at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Some students may wish the moment would come sooner, and others are reluctant to leave school. Limburg, on the other hand, said graduating is bittersweet.

Tags

Recommended for you