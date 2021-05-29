Local school districts on Friday said they were either unaffected or maintained a “neutral” position after Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, acting as temporary governor for the day, issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates.
McGeachin assumed gubernatorial responsibilities while Gov. Brad Little attended the Republican Governors Association Conference in Nashville, Tenn. Little rescinded the order around midday Friday, calling the move “an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” and an “abuse of power,” that amounts to tyranny.
While most local districts, including Troy, Whitepine and Genesee said mask requirements in their schools had already been lifted, others said they paused enforcement of their mask requirements until they received direction either from Gov. Little or from state legal counsel.
“As far as what we’re doing at school, we’re still kind of keeping the status quo until we hear otherwise — whether Governor Little vetoes this or overrides that, or lawyers tell us differently,” Potlatch Superintendent Jeff Cirka said Friday morning. “We’ll just weather the storm. We only have like four days of school left before kids graduate.”
Echoing remarks made by Little, Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the move was nakedly political.
“It’s unfortunate someone’s using their temporary powers to make a political move,” Bailey said. “She’s playing with the safety of our students and that’s disgraceful.”
Bailey said the right of local school districts to take action to protect the health and wellbeing of their students is enshrined in state law.
For the day Friday, Bailey said the district declined to enforce it’s in-school mask requirement. However, following Little’s move negating McGeachin’s order, the district issued a message to parents, students and staff confirming the mask requirement will remain in place for the remainder of the school year.
Bailey said being able to require masks in Moscow schools was a key reason they were able to remain open to in-person instruction for the majority of the school year and he considers the program to be a sweeping success. He noted there have been no transmissions of COVID-19 traced back to Moscow classrooms.
“We just took actions that we thought were the best for our community. Every community is different,” Bailey said. “That’s why, you know, I appreciated our governor’s response of allowing local decision making in this scenario — this just is really frustrating so close to the end of the year.”
