The City of Moscow is accepting nominations for the 2019 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Nominations can be sent to P.O. Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843, or emailed to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
Nominees must meet the following three requirements: significant contributions to community unity and human understanding in and around Moscow; significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow; and outstanding commitment to community, public service and the city.
Explanations for nomination should not exceed one page.
The Human Rights Commission will review all submissions and forward recommendations to Mayor Bill Lambert, who will then select the final award winner.
The Sheikh Community Unity Award is presented every two years. The award honors the Sheikhs, who demonstrated the meaning of community unity in their personal lives and outreach to Moscow. For many years, Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh hosted the annual community Thanksgiving meal, which was open to anyone.