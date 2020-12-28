Arriving at work earlier this month to find a mess from burglary, vandalism and theft was certainly a surprise for the staff of the Humane Society of the Palouse.
But the overwhelming show of solidarity from the Moscow shelter’s supporters once they learned of the Dec. 7 crime was not, according to Operations Manager Sierah Beeler.
“It wasn’t even just the donations, but so many people called just to let us know that they’re thinking about us, or letting us know they’re sorry it happened,” Beeler said. “The way that the community reached back to us was absolutely incredible. It’s not a huge surprise, but it sure does make us feel good.”
The break-in was possibly the handiwork of the owner of a dog that had been brought in as a stray about a week earlier. Beeler said shelter staff members made every effort to contact the man and return his animal, but were unable to get a reply.
Finally, after six days and a message that the shelter was about to take ownership of the dog and begin the adoption process, they made contact. Beeler said the call didn’t go well at first, but the owner eventually calmed down and agreed to retrieve the dog.
“And that was the last we heard from them,” she said. “Then, Tuesday morning, we came in and the dog had been stolen, and they had gone through our entire office and pulled a bunch of stuff out of our office, and also taken all of the donation checks and the cash that was in our safe.”
The burglar cut through the chain-link fence at the rear of the shelter, gained entry by breaking the window in an exterior door to the dog kennels and ripped it off its hinges. The perpetrator also tore the doors off of an interior cabinet. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available, but the shelter’s insurance is expected to cover the costs.
Beeler said the thief stole six donation checks worth $6,000 total and $300 in cash, along with the dog. She provided the suspect information to the Moscow Police Department, and Capt. Roger Lanier said the investigation into the break-in is complete. Charges against one man should be filed by the end of the year, Lanier said.
The donors who wrote the checks that were stolen were able to cancel them, and Beeler was grateful that they all issued new checks. But the extra response came when she posted photos and information about the incident on Facebook, with a link for people to donate. As of the middle of last week, the fundraiser had netted more than $5,000, and the shelter’s PayPal account brought in another $2,500 in other donations.
In a separate Facebook post, the shelter said it also has updated its security protocols, bought a new safe with funds from an anonymous donor and plans on adding a security camera system to the facility.
The other silver lining was that none of the shelter’s animals were harmed, at least physically. “They were definitely all freaked out,” Beeler said of what staff found on the morning of the break-in. “I’m sure they had a very scary night. The building can be fixed, and everything can be taken care of, but the safety of the animals — and the staff — is always going to be our main priority.”
Joel Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.