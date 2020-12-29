A 35-year-old Pullman man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder died in an apparent suicide at the Whitman County Jail on Saturday in Colfax.
Sheriff Brett Myers said security cameras at the jail show Jose Chagollan-Flores entering his cell, alone, after speaking with correctional staff. His body was found shortly thereafter, hanging from a bedsheet tied to his bunk.
Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillars will make the final determination on the cause of death. However, Myers said all the evidence right now points to suicide.
The Daily News typically doesn’t report the names of suicide victims, but is making an exception in this case because Chagollan-Flores died while in custody.
Chagollan-Flores had been in jail since August, when he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and stabbing an estranged girlfriend.
The woman initially escaped from Chagollan-Flores’ car and jumped into another vehicle just north of Pullman. Following a high-speed chase, he allegedly drove the other car off the road, pulled his girlfriend out and stabbed her multiple times.
The woman survived the attack. Chagollan-Flores was charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault.
“He was looking at 15 to 25 years in prison,” Myers said. That, combined with “the idea of not being with his girlfriend or their children, and possibly guilt, probably all led up to this decision.”
Chagollan-Flores was not on suicide watch at the jail, Myers said, nor had he made any comments suggesting he was considering harming himself or others. However, he did leave some notes and journal entries behind indicating that Saturday’s event was planned in advance.
Jail staff performed CPR and called emergency crews after discovering Chagollan-Flores in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. However, he was declared dead after being transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.
That was one of three fatalities — all suicides — that sheriff deputies responded to in a five-hour period Saturday.
Another man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Malden, and an 82-year-old Oakesdale man died after allegedly shooting his 83-year-old wife and then shooting himself.
Myers declined to release the name of the victim in the Oakesdale incident. He said the woman is recuperating in a Spokane hospital after surgery.
Deputies discovered the woman lying in the front entryway of her home at about 1 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a 911 call. She was able to tell them she’d been shot by her husband, who then shot and killed himself.
Deputies found the man inside the house, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
As with the Chagollan-Flores case, Myers said, deputies will continue to investigate to make sure all the evidence is consistent with the initial interpretation of events.
“The information we have right now suggests the man may have been having some mental health issues,” he said. “The day after Christmas, you want to think everyone is still enjoying the season, but people out there are struggling.”
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.