The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and other Idaho police agencies are increasing patrols for impaired driving in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day.

The increased patrols will last through Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook encouraging people to have a designated driver if they celebrate the holiday.

“This year St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” it stated. “Make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends and family home safely.”

