The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and other Idaho police agencies are increasing patrols for impaired driving in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day.
The increased patrols will last through Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook encouraging people to have a designated driver if they celebrate the holiday.
“This year St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” it stated. “Make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends and family home safely.”
Capt. Shane Anderson told the Daily News that police typically see an increase in DUI incidents during holidays, especially those that are associated with drinking.
“There’s definitely more people who are imbibing and driving at the same time,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office says that nationally, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2016-20 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, 287 people died in drunk driving crashes.
“If a friend tries to drive drunk, step in and take away the keys, and if it is your turn to be the designated driver, take the job seriously and don’t drink,” the sheriff’s office says.
Funding for extra patrols focused on impaired driving enforcement this St. Patrick’s Day is provided by a grant through the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.