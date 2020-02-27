COLFAX — The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced this week it has a new armored tactical vehicle in its arsenal.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, the 2010 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) is intended to help the Whitman County SWAT team respond to high-risk situations.
The sheriff’s office applied for the vehicle through a federal program that transfers outdated Department of Defense property to local law enforcement agencies.
The MRAP replaces the sheriff’s current tactical vehicle, a 1978 Peacekeeper.
The sheriff’s office has painted and modified the new vehicle to include emergency lighting, a radio and communications system and additional protective equipment.
The initials “JRD” have been placed on the hood of the vehicle in memory of Deputy Justin DeRosier, a Cowlitz County deputy sheriff and former Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty last April.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team serves the entire county and region during high-risk situations and is comprised of members from the sheriff’s office, Pullman Police Department and WSU Police Department.