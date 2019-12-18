The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols through Jan. 1, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Extra deputies will be deployed at night looking for impaired drivers. The emphasis patrols are funded by the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people died in traffic crashes involving a drunken driver during December 2018.
From Dec. 25, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019, there were 285 drunken driving-related fatalities — more than any other period during 2018.
The release states these fatalities are preventable and the LCSO encourages people to plan ahead when traveling during the holiday season.