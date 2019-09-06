The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office will offer the last free mandatory boater education course 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter, Pullman. The course will be taught by Deputy John Guidice.
Course completion requires participants to attend both nights. The “Adventures in Boating Washington, A Course on Responsible Boating” manual and exam will be provided at the class.
Cards are $10 and are good for a lifetime.
For more information, contact Guidance at johng@whitmancounty.net or visit parks.wa.gov/boating.