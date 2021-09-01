The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it identify a man who stole a Weed Eater from a storage unit north of Pullman early Saturday.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage on its Facebook page showing a man breaking into the Storage Spot complex on State Route 27 near Whelan Road.
The man used bolt cutters to break into the unit and is seen walking away with the Weed Eater.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 397-6266 and ask for Sgt. Dan Brown.