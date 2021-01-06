A budget shortfall means Palouse will rely on the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office to assist with emergency calls.
City staff announced that as of Jan. 1, Sheriff’s deputies were responding to emergency calls when the two police officers that staff the Palouse Police Department are unavailable.
City Administrator Kyle Dixon said this could potentially increase the time it takes law enforcement to respond to a call. The sheriff’s office covers the entire county, but Dixon added that a sheriff’s deputy does currently reside in the city.
It is unclear how long the change will last. Dixon said the city wants to see how effective it is and how the community responds.
Dixon said the city police officers wanted to be compensated for being on call, but the city could not provide the money for them.
As a result, police are not required to be ready to respond to an emergency call outside their regular hours.
If they are not in a position to take the call, the sheriff’s office will assist.
According to the city, all non-emergency calls for service will continue to be handled by Palouse PD upon their return to duty.
Dixon said Palouse PD used to staff three officers to cover Palouse and Garfield. However, Garfield chose to terminate that partnership because it was not pleased with Palouse’s services. That change occurred in March.
This is not the first time the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has assisted the Palouse Police Department in this way. According to a 2005 Daily News report, the Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement services in the city after the police chief resigned and another officer was fired.
