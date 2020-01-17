Several Latah County residents have received Internal Revenue Service scam calls recently and some have fallen victim to the scams, Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said Thursday.
Skiles said callers claim to be from the IRS and tell intended victims they owe taxes and must pay. If they do not pay, callers threaten that they will be arrested.
But Skiles said the IRS does not make phone calls asking for money and does not threaten jail time. He said the IRS will notify people by mail.
Do not give out personal information, Social Security numbers, credit card or bank account information, or send money to a caller involved in this or any other similar scam.
Skiles said those who believe they received a scam call can call the sheriff’s office to see if the call was legitimate.
For more information on how to handle IRS scams, visit the Latah County website homepage and click on “IRS Phone Scam,” which is located under “Notices.”