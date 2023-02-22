Robin Wall Kimmerer wants readers of “Braiding Sweetgrass” to ask themselves not what they can take from the environment, but what they can give.

Kimmerer is an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a distinguished professor and the founder of the director of the Center of Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and History. Her book, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” is the Washington State University Common Read book for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

In the talk, given remotely Monday night, Kimmerer said students should shift their thinking about sustainability and how they think of the natural world. She said sustainability is often defined with the ideas of maintaining resources to continuously provide for people. To a colleague of hers, Kimmerer said, sustainability means the way her tribe lives and has lived.