Robin Wall Kimmerer wants readers of “Braiding Sweetgrass” to ask themselves not what they can take from the environment, but what they can give.
Kimmerer is an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a distinguished professor and the founder of the director of the Center of Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and History. Her book, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” is the Washington State University Common Read book for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
In the talk, given remotely Monday night, Kimmerer said students should shift their thinking about sustainability and how they think of the natural world. She said sustainability is often defined with the ideas of maintaining resources to continuously provide for people. To a colleague of hers, Kimmerer said, sustainability means the way her tribe lives and has lived.
“Despite the fact that we live in this world that absolutely showers us with gifts, we find ourselves harnessed to institutions, and certainly to an economy that is limitless in asking what work can we take from the Earth despite everything that has been given us,” Kimmerer said. “And I think that question that is poised on the brink of climate catastrophe, and the age of the sixth extinction, is not what more can we take, but what is Mother Earth asking of us?”
She said growing up she thought of nature as an extension of her family, but when she got to college and started taking botany she saw how science considered nature to be an object. She would bring this worldview of nature being equal to her into college campuses.
“It’s stepping from an indigenous childhood on the land where I viewed nature as subjects. That’s just part of the indigenous worldview — that the trees, the rocks, the birds are our persons,” Kimmerer said. “There are relatives, not natural resources.”
One attendee asked Kimmerer about making science and science writing more accessible to readers. Kimmerer said when bringing people into science, writers should aim to meet the reader where they are at. Kimmerer likened the practice to a field trip, where several parties meet at one designated place then travel somewhere new together.
In her book, Kimmerer said people wanting to get in touch with nature could try gardening or spending time outside. When asked about ways to engage in nature when living in a city, Kimmerer suggested students think of ways to discuss ideas or participate in activism.
“Ask yourself, what’s your gift and give it,” Kimmerer said.