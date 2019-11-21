Mike Shore, Jonathan Musson and Sam Kimble are leading in three contested Uniontown City Council races as of Monday.
With an estimated 40 ballots left to be counted, Shore is leading John Jacobs with 66 percent of the vote. Musson is narrowly leading Jack Espy by three votes and Kimble is ahead of Ray Heitstuman with 61 percent of the vote. Brian Davies ran unopposed for the other open city council position.
The next ballot count is scheduled to take place on Monday. The election will be certified Tuesday.