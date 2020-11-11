Someone on Monday fired at least two gunshots near apartments in Pullman, and one bullet was found in an apartment on Northwood Drive.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said a witness called police at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday saying they heard a gunshot believed to have come from a white, midsize SUV in the area of Westwood and Merman drives, and then another gunshot in the direction the vehicle drove.
Police found a bullet hole and .45 caliber bullet in a Northwood Drive apartment. There were no injuries.
Opgenorth said he does not believe the apartment was a target, and it is unclear if there was a particular target.
Police are asking the public to call if they have any information about the incident.