Late last week, a post started popping up in many Moscow community members’ Facebook feeds, calling for Thanksgiving dishes for a community potluck for students who won’t be returning home for the break.
Weeks earlier, Pullman resident Rob Larsen posted on the social media site Reddit about his plans to bring back a meal kit handout and food drive in Pullman for students and community members.
One such meal is planned from noon to 4 p.m. today at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, in Moscow, said Sandra Kelly, volunteer and leadership program coordinator. Another is planned from 1-5 p.m. today at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, in Pullman.
Kelly said she got involved in planning a dinner through Dana Brolley, director of the International program at the University of Idaho. The planning of the meal was a group effort to Kelly, who reached out to other staff on campus and to friends in the community.
The food is provided by community members and while she may be playing a role in its organization, Kelly said this is not her event. It’s a collaboration of the community to fill a need for a hot meal during the holidays.
“I know good people who want to do good things,” Kelly said.
The Facebook posts asked for dishes that could serve about eight people and to avoid beef, pork and gelatin if possible to allow for students with dietary restrictions.
Larsen is once again handing out meal kits for students and community members. This year, though, he’s doing it inside. He and volunteers will be collecting food drive donations and handing out the meals.
Last year, Larsen put his idea up on Reddit to call for donations and to spread the word, and he ended up handed out about 21 meals and donated about 200 pounds of food. He said in the post that he wanted to help any students or community members still in Pullman who are struggling with food insecurity.
Kelly and Larsen said the community response has been widespread and helpful. For Kelly, community members from groups like the Moscow Lions and Rotary Club, as well as Kathy Sprague from Inland Oasis have helped find a location, spread the word and get everything together.
For Larsen, it came in the form of donations of money, food and volunteers to put together the bags. This year, he collected preorders for meal kits, as well as making a few extra to be able to hand out.
The kits will contain a mix of shelf-stable foods so recipients don’t feel pressured to eat all the food at once or worry about spoilage. This year, Larsen partnered with Paradise Creek Brewing to provide the protein for the meal.
“The goal is to not turn anyone away,” Larsen said.
Anyone who stops by to donate food for the drive can receive a slice of pizza from Domino’s, Larsen said. This year, he’s aiming to hand out about 30 bags, 24 of which were preordered. If any are left, Larsen said they and all the food collected will be given to the Washington State University Food Pantry.
The donations to the pantry, Larsen said, are an important part of the event because the service can often run low on supplies in between the fall and winter breaks.
“We just want to feed people,” Kelly said.