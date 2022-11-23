Late last week, a post started popping up in many Moscow community members’ Facebook feeds, calling for Thanksgiving dishes for a community potluck for students who won’t be returning home for the break.

Weeks earlier, Pullman resident Rob Larsen posted on the social media site Reddit about his plans to bring back a meal kit handout and food drive in Pullman for students and community members.

One such meal is planned from noon to 4 p.m. today at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, in Moscow, said Sandra Kelly, volunteer and leadership program coordinator. Another is planned from 1-5 p.m. today at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, in Pullman.

