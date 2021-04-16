Shredding weather

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsWashington State University student Jace Boileau, 21, enjoys the nice weather as he rides his skateboard before switching over to his rollerblades at Spring Street Skatepark in Pullman on a sunny Thursday afternoon. “I’m just trying to get some exercise besides going to the gym,” Boileau said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Washington State University student Jace Boileau, 21, enjoys the nice weather as he rides his skateboard before switching over to his rollerblades at Spring Street Skatepark in Pullman on a sunny Thursday afternoon. “I’m just trying to get some exercise besides going to the gym,” Boileau said.

Recommended for you