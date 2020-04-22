Sidewalk will stretch from Potlatch City Hall to park

A half-million dollar sidewalk will soon cut through the heart of Potlatch and provide a safe route for residents and visitors.
The walkway will extend about half a mile along State Highway 6 from Potlatch City Hall to Scenic 6 Park.
“This will be another safe way to the park,” said Mayor David Brown.
The project, expected to be completed this summer, will cost $509,657.50.
The Idaho Transportation Department will administer $473,000 from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Improvement Program, and the city will cover the remaining $36,657.50.
Brown said the existing sidewalk on the other side of the highway was installed about eight years ago, and the city has wanted to install a sidewalk on the park and city hall side for years.
He said the proposed sidewalk will provide a safe route for children and other pedestrians and some will not need to cross the highway to visit the park after the sidewalk is installed.
He said people walk alongside the highway during events, and the sidewalk will make those strolls more safe.
The walkway will also make the town more visually appealing, Brown said.
Kent Chambers, a Potlatch resident of 62 years, said he has mixed feelings on the project.
He said he believes the existing sidewalk is sufficient but understands the safety reasons for installing the walkway.
“I think they’ve got enough sidewalk from the city hall down towards the park,” said Chambers, who was at the park Tuesday.
Lauretta Sesock, a Potlatch resident of 13 years, said the proposed sidewalk will serve as a safe walkway for people attending events, such as the annual Christmas parade.
“A sidewalk I think would be very nice because there’s so much traffic that it is a concern to cross the traffic to get over here (to the park),” said Sesock, who was also enjoying the park Tuesday.
She said it is fairly normal to have sidewalks on both sides of a street, and the project will be largely funded by a grant anyway.
“With financing like that, what’s the harm?” Sesock said.
To make the sidewalk project possible, the Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway History Preservation Group recently deeded about one quarter of an acre of its property bordering the highway to the city.
Jim West, president and founder of the group, said the sidewalk will benefit the community and could bring more people to the depot.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” West said of donating the land.
Parametrix, an engineering firm with its closest office in Coeur d’Alene, is designing the project. The contractor for the project has not been determined because the project has yet to go out to bid.
