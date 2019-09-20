The Sierra Club program, “Get Ready For 100,” or RF100, is forming a group in Moscow. A meeting is planned for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
RF100 plans to work with Moscow’s city mayor and other local leaders to help the community commit to and transition toward 100-percent clean, renewable energy. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, contact Al Poplawsky at alpopsky@gmail.com. For more information about the national effort, contact sierraclub.org/ready-for-100.