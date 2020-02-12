United Way of Whitman County, formerly United Way of Pullman, will partner with Better Health Together to sign up families for Washington Apple Health Insurance 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Washington Apple Health provides free or low-cost comprehensive healthcare coverage to those who qualify, including children who are covered through the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
For more information, contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 332-3691 or at director@whitmanunited.org