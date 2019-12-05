To support the Lucky Friday miners currently in their third year on strike in Mullan, the Palouse Democratic Socialists of America will host a solidarity food drive and silent auction 5-10 p.m. Saturday at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 185 Warbonnet Drive, in Moscow.
The event will include free dinner and entertainment by Fiddlin’ Al and The Sultry Swines.
Nonperishable food items and dry goods will be accepted for the food drive, and a silent auction will benefit Palouse DSA.
Visit the group’s Facebook page for a complete list of items needed for the food drive or for additional information.