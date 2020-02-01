Working together to create a sustainable food system on the Palouse can also help people become good citizens again.
That was one of the messages conveyed to an audience of about 100 at the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition’s Food Summit 2020 on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The event brought growers, nonprofits, academics and others together for the daylong event to discuss food issues across the Palouse.
Neva Hassanein, University of Montana professor of environmental studies, was the keynote speaker and spoke about the importance of a self-reliant regional food system.
Hassanein said while the country may be divided on a national level, people are still willing to come together on a regional level as it did for the 2020 Food Summit. She said the regional level provides the greatest opportunity to learn the art of citizenship.
“I’m more optimistic when I come into a room like this where people are saying, ‘You know, we may not agree on everything, but we can agree on certain things and move together as a community and build connections across the town across the landscape and so on,’ ” she said.
She said that placing an importance on growing and distributing food regionally can increase biodiversity, resiliency and establish connections from household gardens to big farms.
“It is part of cultivating a strong sense of place and attachment that in the long run will build resilient, healthy communities,” she said.
Hassanein mentioned a report from two University of Washington researchers that states a local food economy is just as prone to food insecurity as any larger food economy.
Hassanein said there is some truth to that, but a local food economy provides other benefits that others cannot.
“They don’t fully account for the richness that comes from community, from interacting with people, from getting to know people as we work on a project together for instance,” she said.
Looking toward the future, it can also be the best way to deal with problems that arise, such as disturbances in the environment caused by climate change, she said. A regional food system can be very diverse, and biodiversity can provide a safety net for those changes.
Hassaneien said no matter what happens in the future, one constant is that people will need food. And while they can get their food anywhere, she recommends getting it from the place they live.
“Whatever the future may bring, we’re always going to need to eat,” she said. “So we might as well do it in a way that celebrates our place, celebrates each other.”
The Food Summit also included presentations from people in charge of farms, fisheries, nonprofits and gardens describing the work they are doing to provide food on the Palouse. The Moscow Food Co-op, Washington State University, University of Idaho and the Community Action Center also helped organize the event.
