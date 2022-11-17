With the perpetrator of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students still at large, a sister of one of the victims posted on Instagram on Wednesday about the severity of the case and warned UI students about the unsettled situation.

“To the students at the University of Idaho that are still staying around campus, leave,” Aubrie Goncalves said, sister of Kaylee Goncalves. “Your grades are severely less important than your lives.”

Goncalves explained in a lengthy post that “she was dreading posting” but wanted to bring awareness to the situation.

