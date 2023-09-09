Six candidates are vying for three Moscow City Council seats ahead of Latah County’s Nov. 7 general election.
Incumbents Sandra Kelly and Drew Davis are each running while Councilor Maureen Laflin is not. Kelly is seeking reelection. Davis was appointed to his seat in December by Mayor Art Bettge to fill the vacancy by Anne Zabala.
The other candidates are Bryce Blankenship, Joe Campbell, Evan Holmes and Nathan Tupper. The city council seats are four-year terms.
Six candidates are also running for positions on the Moscow School District Board of Trustees. Incumbents Jim Frenzel, Dulce Kersting-Lark and Dawn Fazio will all have challengers this year. Cody Barr is running against Frenzel in Zone 1, Gay Lynn Clyde is running against Kersting-Lark in Zone 3, and Jim Gray is running against Fazio in Zone 4.
Juliaetta is the only city where the mayoral race is being challenged. Incumbent Richard Groseclose will be challenged by Jeff Lohman and Eric McDowell. Wendi Dodge and Judi Fuller are running for city council.
Bovill’s William Stokes, Deary’s Jason Johnson, Genesee’s John Hermann, Potlatch’s David Brown and Troy’s Steve Corr are all running unopposed for mayor in their respective cities.
Christine Sanderson and Courtney Warner are running for Deary City Council. Jesse Aherin, Cody Bailey and Nyla Marie Roach are running for Genesee City Council. Jennifer Anderson and Darrell Bostic are running for Potlatch City Council. Cynthia Gray and Bill Abbott are running for Troy City Council.
There are five other school board races this fall. Jim Hermann and Kelley Porter are running for Genesee Joint School District. Ron Ireland, Steven McDowell, Justin Cowley and Ryan Lawrence are competing for Kendrick Joint School District.
Jessica Scholfield and Ryan Beckener are running for Potlatch School District. Kyle Osborn, Pamela Hilliard and Wendy Fredrikson are competing for Troy School District. Mandy Kirk, Brittany Griffin and Beverly Clark are running for Whitepine Joint School District.