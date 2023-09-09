Six candidates are vying for three Moscow City Council seats ahead of Latah County’s Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbents Sandra Kelly and Drew Davis are each running while Councilor Maureen Laflin is not. Kelly is seeking reelection. Davis was appointed to his seat in December by Mayor Art Bettge to fill the vacancy by Anne Zabala.

The other candidates are Bryce Blankenship, Joe Campbell, Evan Holmes and Nathan Tupper. The city council seats are four-year terms.

