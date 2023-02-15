The Washington State Invasive Species Council has scheduled six webinars running Tuesday through Feb. 25 about the threat of invasive species.

Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed the week as Invasive Species Awareness Week and asks the public to learn to spot invasive species and know who to call to report them.

Whether on land or in water, some human-introduced organisms such as fish, bugs, plants and other wildlife can damage agriculture, recreation, forests and other resources. They can threaten the survival of endangered species such as salmon and orca, and change natural processes such as fire, water availability and flooding. Invasive species are a global problem that has cost the United States more than $1.2 trillion in the past 50 years. A 2017 state study estimates that some species in other states, such as invasive freshwater mussels, would cost more than $100 million annually in damage and loss if they become established in Washington.