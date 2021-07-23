Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Thursday, including six in Latah County, pushing its in-county case total to 3,236.
New cases include one woman between the ages of 18 and 29, two women in their 50s, two men in their 60s and a man in his 90s.
According to the health district’s website, 3,197 people in the county have recovered from the virus and the number of deaths remains unchanged at 12.
Also Thursday, Whitman County Public Health reported one new case, which brings its total to 4,447. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 rose by two from Wednesday’s count to 131, and deaths in the county remained steady at 50.