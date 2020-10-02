A new side-by-side duplex on the Northwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow is a glimpse of the future of residential housing in the region, according to developer Rusty Olps.
The building, situated just next door to Jimmy John’s, is a two-story development covered in red, corrugated metal siding with three bedrooms per unit and a rooftop patio in lieu of a front yard.
Olps, who is responsible for a number of other “infill” developments in town, said the building is built in such a way that tenants can share a unit with multiple residents while maintaining some level of privacy.
“They’re designed for semi independent living, which means that the bedrooms have extra amenities ... bars, and built in desks and small appliances,” he said, noting more infill development along this same vein could be coming. “This is not the first — this is just the first one that I really get to design exactly like I want it. I’ve either been doing them for other people or I’ve been doing them just to get something done.”
Olps said he spared no expense on the interiors — the kitchens feature all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and huge windows are spaced throughout each unit to allow for an abundance of natural light. The second floor looks out onto a balcony with a spiral staircase leading to a rooftop which Olps said will provide a kind of “greenspace” for residents. He said he anticipates laying down some kind of turf or tiling and hanging string lights from corner posts on the roof to help make the space come alive — similar to the Ale House’s patio space next door.
“In infill you’re not gonna have a huge yard, no matter how you cut it,” Olps said. “You might get a little patio but I’m building to the property line — so really, this is your kind of exclusive greenspace, that’s more exclusive than a yard because nobody else can get to it.”
Olps said the trick of infill, or the development of vacant or underused properties in residential areas, is to use space efficiently. He said this often means building upward, from lot-line to lot-line and using strategies to maximize square footage — like replacing yard space with a rooftop patio.
He said when he purchased the lot, it included the property beneath another, older residence next door as well as the commercial space housing Jimmy Johns and Electric Rays Tanning Studio.
Olps said if property prices in Latah County continue to rise, it will start to make more and more sense to tear down otherwise decent rental units — the older house next door to his latest duplex.
“If the rents go up, and I can compare what I rent that house for to what I could rent it for if I built it bigger — it’s just simple math at that point,” Olps said. “I think you’ll see a lot of these houses start to come down and hopefully see some really thoughtful infill development.”
Olps said he is also working with the city to develop a large vacant lot on the southwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. He said that project has been stalled because of COVID-19 but the project is being redesigned right now and he expects to have a final plan by the end of the year.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.