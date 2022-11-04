Despite delays and missed deadlines, the Moscow developer overseeing a proposed mixed-use property on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets will get another chance to pursue his vision for that land.
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency decided Thursday not to terminate its agreement with Moscow Flatiron LLC that began in 2019.
Moscow Flatiron owner Rusty Olps did not meet the URA’s deadline to submit a draft disposition and development agreement for the Sixth and Jackson project. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said this agreement lays out the timeline for when Olps is supposed to meet certain benchmarks like getting construction permits, financing and occupancy.
As a result, the URA met Thursday to decide if it should terminate further negotiations with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek out other proposals for the Sixth and Jackson property.
During that meeting, Olps presented a new design for the mixed-use property that included an indoor nonseasonal market where people can rent out space to sell their goods. He also scrapped some of the planned residential spaces to lower the cost of the project.
Olps’ new design still incorporates the University of Idaho’s Hello Walk, a pedestrian path that will connect the lot to the UI campus.
After hearing Olps’ pitch Thursday, the URA decided to meet in December to further evaluate the design and timeline of the project.
URA member Stephen Drown said he is in favor of Olps’ new design. Drown said he believes going through another round of proposals from other developers would be “an excessive amount of work.”
While there have been delays in Olps’ progress, Drown said it has led to a positive result.
“We have a creative solution here that looks very good,” he said.
Olps said volatile construction costs delayed the project, which at one point was supposed to begin construction this past spring. Olps said he had to think more creatively to save money.
“I was trying to make a product work at $285 a foot,” he said.
He believes his new design is more cost-effective.
URA members Dave McGraw, Nancy Tribble and Mark Beauchamp also praised Olps’ new design and stated they would like to continue working with Moscow Flatiron.
Beauchamp commended Olps for staying committed to the project throughout its challenges, and appreciated its connection to the UI.
“If the goal and aspiration of the UI is to have a gateway to it from the city and vice versa, this does fit the bill,” he said.
URA members Sandra Kelly and Maureen Laflin both said they would prefer the URA seek ideas from other developers first.
Laflin said it would not be much of a hindrance to the URA if it submitted a request for proposals. Kelly said that, at this point, the URA should hear from other developers and compare their ideas to Moscow Flatiron’s.
“I would love to give others a chance,” Kelly said.