Despite delays and missed deadlines, the Moscow developer overseeing a proposed mixed-use property on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets will get another chance to pursue his vision for that land.

The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency decided Thursday not to terminate its agreement with Moscow Flatiron LLC that began in 2019.

Moscow Flatiron owner Rusty Olps did not meet the URA’s deadline to submit a draft disposition and development agreement for the Sixth and Jackson project. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said this agreement lays out the timeline for when Olps is supposed to meet certain benchmarks like getting construction permits, financing and occupancy.

