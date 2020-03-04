Sixth graders from Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow will present student research and offer solutions for local affordable housing woes to the Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission on Thursday.
Social studies teacher Greg Pierce said the students, guided by a local coalition of experts, used a regional housing assessment of the Palouse produced in 2019 to diagnose issues of access, inventory and affordability of local homes.
“This is part of an economics and government and law curriculum that I teach where we spend eight weeks going super in-depth into this really interactive, hands-on economic scenario,” Pierce said.
Students studied how issues related to housing ownership and access were influenced by market forces such as supply and demand, Pierce said.
Students also considered a buyer’s debt-to-income ratio, he said, as well as the influence huge transient populations of students have on the local housing market and even loaning practices.
He said they then looked at strategies deployed successfully by other communities dealing with housing issues similar to those found in Moscow to come up with recommendations for the commission.
It’s this kind of project-based learning that makes Palouse Prairie a unique place to teach, Pierce said. He said this kind of instruction “creates great ownership” of a student’s learning experience.
“It kind of puts the kids in the driver’s seat,” Pierce said.
Sixth grader Acer Bearman-Drummond, 11, said his class has four recommendations that they believe will help create greater access for homeownership on the Palouse.
He said his class will recommend smaller units that can be purchased for a lower price. He said they also will push mixed-use developments that allow people to live above commercial spaces.
Finally, Bearman-Drummond said his class will endorse city ordinances that would require developers to make between 12 and 18 percent of their housing affordable and mandate a cap on housing sales at no more than 2 percent higher than it cost the current owner to keep prices affordable.
“To define ‘affordable’ would be a house that costs no more than 30 percent of the gross annual median household income of Moscow — which is $33,361, I think,” Bearman-Drummond said.
Pierce said he hopes the commission keeps an open mind and is receptive to his students’ findings, which he points out was informed by good data and guided by experts.
Bearman-Drummond and classmate Suzka Martin, 12, both said they are confident in their work but acknowledge it’s possible they will be underestimated because of their age.
“Pretty much everyone gets stereotyped a lot and that’s probably one of the most common stereotypes — and sometimes it’s true,” Martin said. “But I definitely think Palouse Prairie, our school, has, like, taught us that even if you’re really young, you can still, like, make a difference.”
Students from PPC will present to the Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
