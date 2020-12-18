Moscow Urban Renewal Agency commissioners asked the developer of the vacant Sixth and Jackson streets property Thursday to return to the development plans — with some modifications — the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approved in May.
Those plans call for a mixed-use development that includes a three-story, 29,000-square-foot building; a two-story, 2,300 square-foot building; a sky bridge connecting the two buildings; and an extension of the Hello Walk from the northeast corner of the property.
The three-story building would hold commercial spaces on the bottom two floors and apartment units on the third floor. The two-story building calls for commercial spaces on both floors.
Developer Rusty Olps said he was unsure if he could make the two-story building work.
“I think that this design — the phase two — would be really welcomed by the community,” MURA Commissioner Nancy Tribble said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plans May 13 and then two days later, Olps requested to extend the project’s performance schedule until the end of the year to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and viability of the project he had designed to that point, MURA Executive Director Bill Belknap said.
“I do remain optimistic about Moscow in particular,” Olps said. “We’ve seen growth locally which I find exciting. It’s increased the demand, which was already too high for single-family housing.”
At Thursday’s MURA board meeting, Olps presented a revised proposal to MURA commissioners — different than his approved plans in May. They included a three-story building with private offices or other commercial uses on the first floor and residential units on the top two floors.
Commissioner Art Bettge was receptive to the residential units on the top two floors of Olps’ newest proposal but disapproved of the private offices proposed on the ground floor. He said it does not provide the “after hours, vibrant, welcome to this corner of Moscow concept” the board wants.
“This plan seems to deviate somewhat from that initial desire on the part of the URA to make a welcoming commercial entity,” Bettge said.
Olps said he felt like “COVID is designing the building and I don’t like being in that position.”
“I’m hearing loud and clear that the first level space needs to be more, apparently a consumer-oriented, retail-oriented approach, and I think that’s something that can happen,” Olps said.
Olps will revise his development plans and work with Belknap on a revised schedule of performance, or timeline for the project, and the board will consider the revisions in January.
