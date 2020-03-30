Whitman County received another positive COVID-19 test Saturday to bring the total confirmed positive cases to six.
Whitman County Public Health in a news release stated the sixth case is a 50- to 59-year-old man who is stable and isolating at home. The department is investigating close contacts of the county’s four most recent positive cases, which were reported last week. At least 92 other COVID-19 tests are negative.
There has not been a positive test reported in Latah County. There were four positive COVID-19 cases reported in Nez Perce County last week. One of those infected people, a person older than 80 with age-related health issues, died. Another positive case was reported in Idaho County.
According to a story in the Lewiston Tribune on Sunday, two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Both victims were Nez Perce County residents older than 90, according to Tri-State officials.
The deaths mark the first COVID-19-related fatalities reported at the southeastern Washington hospital.
In addition, two people with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at Tri-State, but tests have not confirmed whether they have the disease, said Don Wee, CEO of the hospital. One is from Asotin County, and the other is a Nez Perce County resident.
“They are both in isolation and being treated by an outstanding and caring team,” Wee told the Tribune on Saturday.
Another 12 cases of COVID-19 were reported this weekend in North Idaho. Most of them are in Kootenai County where there appears to be community transmission of the virus, according to the Panhandle Health District.
Epidemiologists with PHD are working to investigate cases of possible contact. All household members of confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time.
According to the latest data from Idaho, there are 310 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and six deaths.
There are 4,310 cases in Washington and 189 deaths.
The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains information concerning COVID-19. Visit www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/ for more information.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced a new toll-free number for Idaho residents to call with questions about COVID-19 or the statewide stay-home order. The number, (888) 330-3010, will be staffed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number will be in service beginning today. The official order, a list of essential services and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.